Бабичка го победи коронавирусот, еве како беше прославено тоа

View this post on Instagram

(Cartagena, Colombia): An 85-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of the month has recovered and was discharged from the Medihelp Hospital this afternoon— a reason for celebration and applauses from the medical staff. Una mujer de 85 años que tenía COVID-19 y llevaba un mes batallando finalmente fue dada de alta del hospital Medihelp en la Heroica esta tarde.