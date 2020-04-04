Занимливости

Бабичка го победи коронавирусот, еве како беше прославено тоа

Напишано од Marija на

85-годишна бабичка успеа да го победи коронавирусот, па од нејзината победа направи вистински повод за славење.
Радосната старица беше испратена од болницата со силен аплауз од страна на медицинските лица.

