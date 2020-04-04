Бабичка го победи коронавирусот, еве како беше прославено тоа

85-годишна бабичка успеа да го победи коронавирусот, па од нејзината победа направи вистински повод за славење.
Радосната старица беше испратена од болницата со силен аплауз од страна на медицинските лица.
View this post on Instagram
(Cartagena, Colombia): An 85-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of the month has recovered and was discharged from the Medihelp Hospital this afternoon— a reason for celebration and applauses from the medical staff. Una mujer de 85 años que tenía COVID-19 y llevaba un mes batallando finalmente fue dada de alta del hospital Medihelp en la Heroica esta tarde.