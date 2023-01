(ВИДЕО) Американката се „излета“ – мислеше дека победила, не ги знаеше правилата

Whoops! 😅 Danielle Collins forgot how tiebreaks works and celebrated much, much, MUCH too early! 🤣🤣

🖥️ #AusOpen LIVE | https://t.co/80XjQpwd6J#9WWOS #Tennis pic.twitter.com/CRSdC57H03

— Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 18, 2023