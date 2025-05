(ВИДЕО) Зеленски: Русите се уште напаѓаат, а Москва цел ден молчи за предлогот за директна средба

Ukraine has always supported diplomacy. I am ready to come to Türkiye. Unfortunately, the world still has not received a clear response from Russia to the numerous proposals for a ceasefire.

Russian shelling and assaults continue. Moscow has remained silent all day regarding the… pic.twitter.com/4AGiLX5Sdf

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 12, 2025