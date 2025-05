(Видео) „Киев Индепендент“: Русија жестоко го нападна Харков – Зеленски вели ги таргетираа станбените згради кога луѓето беа дома

Right now, Russia is yet again attacking Ukraine. Kharkiv has been hit by dozens of “Shahed” drones. Residential buildings, enterprises, and civilian infrastructure have been damaged. As of now, more than 40 people have been reported injured. Rescuers and relevant services are… pic.twitter.com/cC2PYfPVRl

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 2, 2025