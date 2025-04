📣🇭🇺 Young anti-Orbán protesters cheer as police back off, letting them occupy Budapest’s Liberty Bridge, shouting “criminals” & “fascists” at the regime.

Not-so-fun fact: Hotel Gellért, at the bridge’s Buda end, is already owned by Viktor Orbán’s family, like many other hotels. pic.twitter.com/eCkGTnTPWc

— Szabolcs Panyi (@panyiszabolcs) April 1, 2025