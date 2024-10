(Видео) Специјалци насекаде: Илир Мета уапсен како терорист

🇦🇱 Albania’s former president and prime minister, Ilir Meta, was arrested today.

Meta is the leader of the Freedom Party, the third-largest in Albania.

With Meta’s arrest, all major opposition leaders, including the Democratic Party’s Sali Berisha, have now been arrested. pic.twitter.com/yKDYZS7vHY

— kos_data (@kos_data) October 21, 2024