(Видео) Страшни пожари беснеат на грчкиот остров Хиос

🚨🔥 A major wildfire on the Greek island of Chios has triggered evacuations and an all-night battle against strong winds and flames.

Reinforcements from Thessaloniki and Piraeus arrived at dawn to support efforts, as 190 firefighters and 38 vehicles work to contain the blaze. pic.twitter.com/gCGSYXopLO

— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) June 23, 2025