Вознемирувачко! Во Газа за три дена 21 дете почина од глад

85% of Gaza’s population in the 5th stage of malnutrition “IPC Phase 5” – the most catastrophic and famine phase, where a large portion of the population is acutely malnourished, experiencing starvation and death.

Forced starvation is an act of genocide. pic.twitter.com/pCfkNSjHVS

— Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) July 20, 2025