ВОЈНА ВО УКРАИНА – Русите собориле сопствен хеликоптер!

#Ukraine: A Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter (RF-91335, 43 Yellow, formerly 43 White) was reportedly shot down by a Russian Pantsir-S1 in a friendly fire incident in #Zaporizhzhia Oblast. pic.twitter.com/IWXeORBI0M

— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) December 20, 2022