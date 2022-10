ДАЛИ УКРАИНЦИТЕ ЈА НАПАДНАА БАЗАТА НА БОМБАРДЕРИТЕ на 200 КМ ОД ГРАНИЦАТА СО УКРАИНА?! Соборен дрон над пистата!

#BREAKING: An unknown UAV approached Russia's Shaykovka Air Base in Kaluga Oblast and exploded over the runway (Readovka claims it was shot down), reports say.



Shaykovka AB houses the 52nd Guards Heavy Bomber Regiment with Tu-22M3 bombers. It is located over 200km from 🇺🇦. pic.twitter.com/0iQlhPSdgb