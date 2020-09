Девојка откри како изгубила 22 килограми без да влезе во теретана

View this post on Instagram

my #transformation photo 😅😬 Almost 2 years ago on the left, ended up 70+kgs (I’m short af). after a year of going through some shit… I realised how bad things got ☹️ I started eating clean and excercising. I am now down 20kg and can smile without looking like the moon emoji 🌚😁 #transformationtuesday #workout #fitness #fitnessmotivation