Задолжителен за ова лето: Бел фустан на кој нема да му одолеете за време на топлите денови

View this post on Instagram

I haven’t done this in awhile so here are three random facts about me! 1.) I want a dog (so bad! I’ve always been a dog lover.) 2.) Although half Latina, I don’t speak Spanish very well (but understand it! This is a work in progress; I get super nervous when I have to speak it in front of others slash it’s kind of funny to watch, according to my boyfriend…) 3.) I’ve reinvented myself SO many times. I went from being a ballerina to working in public relations to being a full-time blogger (I still call myself that) in my 20s and am so grateful for all the curveballs thrown my way because I’ve gained so much insight and wisdom from them… (visit the About Me page on my blog for more on this!) Ok, now it’s your turn – what are three random facts about you?! ♥️ (One more fact for fun: I love geeking out over space and am deeply fascinated by the universe. 🤓🔭)