Зеленски: Путин, дојди лично во четврток во Турција!

We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for…

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 11, 2025