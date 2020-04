Кремаст напиток што ги воодушеви жените на социјалните мрежи

View this post on Instagram

🍓WHIPPED STRAWBERRY MILK🍦🥛⁣ ⁣ ☕️Another alternative to #whippedcoffee… I bring to you Whipped Strawberry Milk made using one of my favorite childhood drinks ever, Nesquik!⁣ ⁣ ✨All you need is 1 tbsp of Strawberry Nesquik and 4 tbsp (1/4 cup) of heavy whipping cream. Mix it until your arm is numb and serve over cold or hot milk🍼⁣ ⁣ 🌝What do you think? Are you sticking to #dalgona coffee or trying one of these alternatives?⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ —⁣ #dalgonacoffee #whipped #frappe #nesquik #bigbiteszn #asmr #socialdistancing #recipe #recipevideo #asmreating #asmrfood #asmrvideo #recipeoftheday #easyrecipes #recipes #recetas #foodvideo #buzzfeast #tastingtable #huffposttaste #thefeedfeed #foodcoma #wshh #eattheworld #cheatday #sugarrush #teampixel⁣