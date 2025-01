Маск го обвини Бајден за велепредавство

This administration did not fail to secure the border. They deliberately opened it. IT WAS TREASON.

94 executive orders to open the border.

Border wall sold off for just $5 a piece.

Razor wire fences forcibly removed.

AZ’s shipping crate wall removed.

Sued to remove TX’s river… pic.twitter.com/BUTaHPyIHK

— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 1, 2025