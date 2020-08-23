Направете здраво кафе според рецептот на еден гастроентеролог

View this post on Instagram

For all the coffee ☕ fans singing the praises of your daily cup of espresso, this one's for you. 'Cause I'm going to be honest with y'all. I don't see a reason to give up coffee. . There's a surprising number of health benefits in coffee. For example, your morning cup of joe contains polyphenols that serve as prebiotics for the microbiota. Did y'all know that coffee is the biggest source 🏆 of antioxidants in the Western diet right now? . Coffee itself isn't the problem 🚫, but rather, it's the garbage we add to it. Artificial sweeteners, dairy milk, sugar on sugar, syrups, more sugar–the list goes on and on. 📋 No wonder we're hardly able to sit still and feel overstimulated 🤪 before the clock even hits 9:00 AM. 🕘 . Personally, I am a big fan of drinking black coffee, and since I've been converted, I haven't looked back. But if straight java just doesn't do it 🙅‍♀️ for you, then add a little stevia, monkfruit, or erythritol. Oh, and skip the dairy creamer, and add organic soy or oat milk 🥛. . I love spicing up my coffee with cinnamon, ginger, and turmeric, and for an extra punch 👊, I add in some ashwaganda. . As a doc 👨‍⚕️, let me inform y'all that some of you who suffer from caffeine sensitivity may benefit from skipping coffee, as caffeine contains a particular gene that causes digestive issues. If you're concerned about this, consider cutting out ✂️ all caffeine from your diet for a week. . Otherwise, I'm generally not too opposed to caffeine. 👌 Fine–I love caffeine. While I was in medical school 🏥, coffee was more critical for my survival than I'd care to admit. . As a rule of thumb, however, don't drink more than two ✌️ cups of coffee/day. Hydration is key, so drink plenty of water 🚰 before, during, and after coffee consumption. . How do y'all like your coffee? I want to know! 😀😀😀