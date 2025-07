На 114 години почина најстариот маратонец во светот, го удрил автомобил пред неговиот дом

Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh, a global icon of endurance and inspiration, passed away on July 14 at 114. Tragically struck by an unidentified vehicle while walking near his native village, Bias, in Punjab’s Jalandhar district. His legacy of resilience will live on.… pic.twitter.com/ieHnDSRCLd

— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 15, 2025