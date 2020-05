Орео колач од само три состојки, за кој не ви е потребен ниту шпорет

View this post on Instagram

3-INGREDIENT OREO ICEBOX CAKE! 😍 This is the ultimate Oreo Cream Cake! And it’s SO EASY!! Sound on for full instructions 🔉 All you need is: 750ml Double Cream 50g Icing Sugar 60 Oreos (amount will vary on your tin size) Don’t forget to save some Oreos to crush up and sprinkle on the top for decoration 🥰 Keep it in the fridge for up to 3-4 days. Perfect for Summer! ☀️ Enjoy 😘 #fitwafflekitchen #fitwaffle