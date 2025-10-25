Оригинален рецепт од Блискиот Исток! Направете лесен хумус со кој нема грешка (РЕЦЕПТ+ВИДЕО)

0 SHARES Сподели Твитни

Овој рецепт за традиционален сириски хумус плени многу корисници на Тикток, а многу лесно се подготвува со едноставни состојки кои ќе ви овозможат да уживате во автентичниот вкус на овој намаз.

Состојки:

2 лименки наут, исцеден и исплакнат или 1 чаша и 2 лажици сушен наут

1/2 чаша екстра девствено маслиново масло

1/2 чаша сос од сусам

1/3 чаша свеж сок од лимон

4 чешниња лук, мелено

1 лажичка мелен ким

1 лажичка сол

За прелив:

Екстра девственото маслиново масло

пиперка

Свеж магдонос

ПОДГОТОВКА:

@thenakdlife

MY MOM’S HUMMUS I’m 100% Syrian and this is the classic traditional hummus I grew up eating! I know I’m biased, but this truly is the best and only hummus recipe you need. It’s thick, smooth, rich, and ultra creamy. Hope you enjoy! Ingredients: *2 15oz cans of chickpeas, drained and rinsed (or 8oz (1 cup + 2 tbsp) dried chickpeas) 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil 1/2 cup tahini 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (juice from ~3 lemons) 4 cloves of garlic, minced 1 tsp ground cumin 1 tsp salt For topping: Extra virgin olive oil Paprika Fresh parsley Directions: Add all ingredients to a food processor (@Vitamix is a cornerstone in my kitchen!) and blend for ~4-5 minutes until smooth and creamy Garnish with a drizzle of olive oil, a dash of paprika and fresh parsley Enjoy with warm pita bread (I love BFree Foods GF pita), on a sandwich, or with vegetable sticks! * If using canned chickpeas: -ensure you’re using a high-speed blender -if you don’t have a high-speed blender, soak the canned chickpeas in warm water & baking soda (1.5 tsp of baking soda for every 15oz can of chickpeas) x5 minutes then rinse well prior to blending (this will help to soften them) *If using dried chickpeas: -Add the chickpeas to a bowl, cover with cold water and 1/2 tsp baking soda. Soak for 8 hours or overnight then drain and rinse. Transfer to a medium pot with 1/2 tsp baking soda and 6 cups of water. Bring to a boil, cover, then reduce the heat and simmer and cook x30 minutes. Uncover the pot and add 1 tsp of salt then cook for an additional 10 minutes, or until the chickpeas are soft and smush easily when pressed between your fingers. Rinse and drain. Optional step: After choosing your chickpeas (canned, canned + soaked, or dried + cooked), peel them! This will give you an even smoother hummus. An easy way to do this: lay the chickpeas between 2 towels, rub them to loosen the skins and peel. This doesn’t have to be perfect, I typically just aim to peel at least 80% of the chickpeas. #hummus #snack #creamy #simplerecipe #syrian #arabic #Mediterranean #mediterraneanfood

♬ Tyler Herro (Instrumental) – Diamond Audio

Пронајдете не на следниве мрежи: