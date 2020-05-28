Племе кое поради убавина трпи големи болки, но никој од нив не сака да се откаже од суровата традиција

View this post on Instagram

Portrait of a Karo tribe adult. The Kara tribe are the close relatives of the Hammer tribes and they live in near by the banks of the Omo river at a panoramic view of lower Omo Valley. They are famous for body painting art using limestone signifying the daily morning news that every member brings to their gathering place from their respective villages and this practice is to protect their communities from cattle raiders . The best season for visiting the Kara tribes is from July -February. . . . . . Photo by @goethiopiatours