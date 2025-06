Прва снимка од преживеаниот во авионската несреќа во Индија: „Сè се случи толку брзо“

19/

New Footage: Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 with 242 aboard, crashed seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad, bursting into flames. #planecrash

One survivor(British National), Ramesh Vishwashkumar (seat 11A), escaped.

Helplines: 6357373831, 6357373841. Plane crash rescue… pic.twitter.com/aZ4zpRtcca

— GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) June 12, 2025