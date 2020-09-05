Сцена

Салма Хаек ужива во Грција

Салма Хаек ги поминува летните денови во Грција.
Фотографиите кои таа ги споделува на Instagram наидуваат на огромен број комплименти од нејзините фанови кои се категорични дека таа изгледа подобро отсекогаш.

