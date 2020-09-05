Салма Хаек ужива во Грција

Салма Хаек ги поминува летните денови во Грција.
Фотографиите кои таа ги споделува на Instagram наидуваат на огромен број комплименти од нејзините фанови кои се категорични дека таа изгледа подобро отсекогаш.
Guess who’s turning 54 tomorrow? By the way, this is not a Throwback Thursday! Thank you Marjo for turning into a photographer during the vacation! ¿Quien creen que cumple 54 años mañana? Por cierto, ¡esto no es un Throwback Thursday! ¡Gracias Marjo por convertirte en fotógrafa durante las vacaciones! #birthdayweek #virgo ♍️