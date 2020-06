Стефанија Гаштарска стана дел од ансамблот на театарот „Бољшој“

View this post on Instagram

You know what, I am just very grateful for everything I have in my life. Everything that I dreamed for I have it, and I cannot explain what I feel. I can’t believe that soon this year is gonna be finished, I will go home, see my family and that go back to work. I t’s gonna be my last school year here in Moscow ❤️ • #ballet #ballerina #balletdancer #ballet_soul #ballerinalife #bolshoitheatre #grishkoworld #stage #backstage #harlequinade #happiness #pointeshoes #variation #pasdedeux #bolshoitheater #bolshoiballetacademy