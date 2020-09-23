Таа е ќерка на познатиот Доктор Оз: Дафни се венчала со Србин, преминала во православни, а името на синот ќе ве изненади

Американската водителка Дафни Оз, ќерка на популарниот Доктор Оз, се венчала за Србин со кој има и дете.
Со оглед на тоа дека нејзиниот сопруг е со потекло од Србија, таа одлучила на детето да му даде српско име.
„Синот го нарековме Јован Јовановиќ Џуниор. Мојот сопруг е Србин и синот го доби името по неговиот татко. Го викаме Џон-Џон“, открила водителката пред 5 години.
View this post on Instagram
Just about this time ten years ago, we were having our first dance and sitting down to our first dinner as husband and wife. Tonight, we sat down with family and our four little ones at the beach. I took your hand and we had a moment together in the calm and the chaos and it reminded me of something. At our wedding, a friend told us to sneak away for a few minutes every hour to take a mental snapshot of the night together so it didn’t race by. I feel like we’ve taken that advice to heart for the life we’ve made together ever since with daily love, weekly challenge, monthly adventure, yearly growth, and so many bright memories. We don’t always get it right, and that’s part of the fun. In the tiny and huge occasions, the highs and lows, the mundane and very, very special, I am so grateful to spend this life with you. I love you more than ever. Here’s to the next 100!! 💯❤️
Дафни (29) е ќерка на популарниот ТВ доктор Мехмед Оз. Таа и Јовановиќ, кој се занимава со инвестиции, се запознале на колеџ, а се венчале во август, 2010-та година во српската православна црква во Портланд. Тие двајца имаат и ќерка која ја добиле во февруари минатата година.