Трамп му се потсмева на Путин: Реши си го прво твојот проблем, па грижи се за Иран

Urgent notice! American citizens wanting to leave Israel- US Embassy in Israel @usembassyjlm is working on evacuation flights & cruise ship departures.

You must enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) (https://t.co/rXymPRTQJJ) You will be alerted w/ updates.

— Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 18, 2025