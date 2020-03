Уживање за сите дома: салата од 7 слоеви со пилешко

View this post on Instagram

{NEW} 7 Layer Chicken Salad 🥬🍅🌽 If you’re looking for a really FUN, and different Salad to bring to the party this weekend, then I’ve got you covered!⠀ ⠀ By @cleanfoodcrush ✨⠀ ⠀ These bright layers just beg to be eaten!⠀ ⠀ Feel free to make substitutions with what YOU have on hand, or whatever veggies you love.⠀ ⠀ 6 servings⠀ ⠀ Ingredients:⠀ 3 cups shredded cooked chicken ⠀ 1/2 head of iceberg lettuce, shredded ⠀ 1 cup frozen organic peas, thawed ⠀ 1 cup frozen organic sweet corn, thawed ⠀ 1 cup pitted olives (green or black)⠀ 1 cup chopped celery (about 3 ribs)⠀ 1 pint fresh cherry tomatoes, halved ⠀ Dressing: ⠀ 1 cup Greek yogurt ⠀ sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste about 1/4 teaspoon each ⠀ juice of 1 fresh lemon⠀ 1 Tbsp dijon mustard⠀ 2 fresh garlic cloves, minced ⠀ 1 Tbsp raw honey⠀ ⠀ Instructions:⠀ ⠀ In a small mixing bowl, whisk all of your dressing ingredients then refrigerate until ready to use.⠀ ⠀ To assemble, use a tall clear glass bowl.⠀ ⠀ For your first layer spread shredded chicken at the bottom of the bowl.⠀ ⠀ Second layer is cherry tomatoes.⠀ ⠀ Next add a layer of pitted olives, followed by peas, chopped celery, corn and shredded lettuce.⠀ ⠀ You can refrigerate this salad for up to 24 hours before serving.⠀ ⠀ Once ready to serve, drizzle your dressing over the top of the salad.⠀ ⠀ Serve this salad with a long handle spoon to dig deep, toss and enjoy! ❤