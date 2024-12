ФСБ објави видео: „Ова е човекот кој уби генерал среде Москва за 100.000 долари“, му ветиле и други погодности!

In Russia, nothing has changed since the days of the KGB. Its rebranded version, the FSB, continues to detain poor foreigners in Moscow, pinning unsolved crimes on them.

This time, they forced a migrant from Uzbekistan to confess to the murder of one of Putin’s top generals. If… pic.twitter.com/uE0mfO5tY3

— Victoria (@victoriaslog) December 18, 2024