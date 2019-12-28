Мода

10 предлози за зимски аутфит без грешки

Напишано од Marija на

Повеќе во Мода:

Зимата официјално започна, а со тоа пристигнуваат и ниските температури, па време е за потопла гардероба. Во овој период од годината малку е потешко да изгледате модерно поради слоевите облека што ги носите, но погледнете неколку идеи што ќе ви помогнат да изгледате модерно, а да не ви биде ладно.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Less than 2 weeks and its the end of this decade. What have you got on your to do list?

A post shared by Tamara Kalinic (@tamara) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ad, Recharged and ready for Oslo again ☃️ @teslamotors

A post shared by Lene Orvik (@leneorvik) on

Loading...