Ердоган му порача на Зеленски: Подготвени сме да посредуваме

Axiom: why will it be impossible to make a deal with RF?

RF (Putin) under the word “talks” offers 🇺🇦 & the world to recognize “its right to seize foreign territories” & “to fix the absence of legal consequences for mass killings on foreign territory”.

It’s fully unacceptable.

— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) January 5, 2023