ВОЕН АНАЛИТИЧАР ИЛОН МАСК: Ниту една страна нема воздушна супериорност, останувате со пешадија и артилерија – во основа Првата светска војна

Tanks… mighty as they seem on the face of… seem a bit… old school. Seems like lite, mobile, gps/drone/sat targeting items are dominating these days. Am I missing something? Are tanks still superior when backed up, like carriers are backed up in a fleet? https://t.co/h8Xaz2Cw8v

— Richard Garriott (@RichardGarriott) January 6, 2023