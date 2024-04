(Видео) Близок соработник на Путин: Ќе го уништиме НАТО до 2030 година

Apti Alaudinov, Kadyrov’s closest ally, recently appointed to a position in the Russian defense ministry, tells Russian propagandist Skabeyeva that Russia will wage a war for the rest of the decade and intends to destroy NATO:

