РУСИЈА ЛАНСИРА ИНТЕРКОНТИНЕНТАЛНА РАКЕТА: Падна на полигон во Казахстан! Камерите снимија се (ВИДЕО)

Last night occurred two (connected or not) events. 1. RuMOD launched its ICBM to 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan. From 🇷🇺Kapustin Yar to 🇰🇿Sary-Shagan. Note the launch was ahead 1-2 hours ahead published NOTAM. 2 People in 🇷🇺Ekaterinburg watched falling of an unknown object. pic.twitter.com/MClrUKBrjg