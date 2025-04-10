Silicon: The Structural Supporter

0 SHARES Сподели Твитни

Silicon contributes to the formation of connective tissues, bones, and skin. It plays a role in collagen synthesis, which is essential for skin elasticity and joint health . Silicon also aids in bone mineralization, potentially enhancing bone density .

Sources: Rich dietary sources include whole grains, green beans, rice, cucumbers, and tomatoes .

Intake: While there’s no established RDA for silicon, typical dietary intake ranges from 20 to 50 mg per day.

