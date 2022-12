,,Што ми ставивте во пијалокот!?” Австралиски политичар отруен во Микронезија! Му дадоа ритуален пијалок пред камери! (ФОТО/ВИДЕО)

Former deputy prime minister @M_McCormackMP has suddenly fallen ill during a diplomatic tour of Micronesia. The Nationals MP was offered a bowl of Kava, but couldn’t stomach the traditional drink. He was helped to his car and taken to hospital for medical treatment. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/lhCeqYoSoR

— 7NEWS Canberra (@7NewsCanberra) December 15, 2022